A company in New York that supplies peaches to Hannaford stores in Maine is recalling the fruit because of potential listeria contamination.

The New York supplier issued a national recall after a positive test at one of their facilities according to Hannaford spokesman Eric Blom.

No illnesses have been reported.

Blom says some Hannaford stores in Maine withdrew peaches as a precautionary measure.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Jac. Vandenberg Inc. of New York is the supplier. They issued a larger recall on Thursday for not only peaches but nectarines and plums because they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly and people with weakened immune systems.