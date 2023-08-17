Nearly 500 AmeriGas propane exchange barbeque cylinders, tanks recalled

The recall was reportedly issued due to a potential fire hazard.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Nearly 500 AmeriGas propane exchange barbeque cylinders and tanks have been recalled due to a potential fire hazard.

AmeriGas has issued a recall for 490 barbeque cylinders and tanks bearing the marking "EVAS-M0859" sold at retailers in southern and central New Hampshire and eastern Massachusetts areas between July 27 and August 2, according to a news release from AmeriGas.

Cylinders and tanks without the "EVAS-M0859" marking are unaffected, AmeriGas said.

The recall was reportedly issued because of a "defect with the internal safety features of the barbecue cylinder/tank valve assembly [that] could result in a leak if disconnected without closing the valve."

The company said they do not manufacture the recalled tanks but has issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.

"The only barbecue cylinders/tanks that showed any signs of leakage were those that were disconnected from an outdoor appliance/grill prior to closing the main valve," the company said. "If these barbecue cylinders/tanks are properly turned off, they pose no additional hazard for transportation."

Those who have purchased a recalled cylinder or tank are urged to return the products for a free replacement.

"Consumers with questions can visit https://www.amerigas.com/recall. They can also contact AmeriGas toll-free at 844-881-1296 or via email at recall@amerigas.com."