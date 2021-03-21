Hannaford recalls wing sauce due to fish allergen

Bottles of Taste of Inspirations Parmesan Wing Sauce contain an undeclared allergen, fish, officials said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Hannaford Supermarkets has recalled two lots of wing sauce because the bottles contain fish, an allergen not declared on the bottles' labels.

No injuries or illnesses had been reported as of Saturday evening.

Two lots of Taste of Inspirations Parmesan Wing Sauce were incorrectly filled with Taste of Inspirations' Garlic Parmesan Dressing, which contains fish, according to a release from the company.

The recall specifically includes:

Lot code 210128, with a "Best By Date" of Jan. 28, 2022

Lot code 210305, with a "Best By Date" of March 5, 2022

Customers with fish allergies should not consume this dressing.