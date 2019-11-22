In the divided times we live in, nothing unites people like their hatred for long lines at airport security, especially if you're late for a flight.

Thankfully, if you have the right credit card, you can jump the line at no cost to you. These cards will cover your application costs to TSA Precheck, Global Entry or CLEAR, so low-risk Americans can receive expedited security clearance.

Best credit cards for expedited airport security screening

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

American Express® Green Card

Chase Sapphire Reserve card

Bank of America Premium Rewards Visa credit card

Citi Prestige® Card

The Capital One Venture Rewards card is first on this list in part because it offers a credit of up to $100 for your application to either Global Entry or TSA Precheck. It also offers a sign-up bonus comparable to premium rewards cards from issuers like American Express and Chase, but for a much more reasonable annual fee than those cards offer.

The card has a $95 annual fee, but it waives it during the first year. It offers 2 miles per dollar spent on every purchase.

Here are the Capital One Venture Rewards card's features at a glance:

50,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 in the first three months

Annual fee waived in the first year ($95 after that)

No foreign transaction fees

Transfer miles to up 10 travel partners for flights and hotels, including Air Canada, Air France, JetBlue and more.

Tip: “The reason why I love the Capital One Venture Credit Card for TSA Precheck/Global Entry reimbursement is that the annual fee is waived for the first year.” – Melody Fanslau, founder of the personal finance blog Cash for Tacos

The card offers a $100 statement credit toward the cost of a CLEAR membership instead of TSA Precheck/Global Entry. CLEAR only includes select airports, but it adds security at select stadiums. The sign-up bonus (30,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months) is almost as good as the Capital One Venture Rewards Card, but the $150 annual fee is higher than that card.

However, the American Express Green Card is worth it because you get 3 points per dollar spent on dining, travel and transit purchases. You'll not only be rewarded for your flight and hotel booking, but for all the taxis and ride-sharing services you will use while you're at your destination.

After you get through security, you can relax with a $100 credit for lounge access through LoungeBuddy. Additionally, you can get reimbursed with a $100 statement credit for luggage you buy for your trip from Away in your first three months, if you apply for the card by Jan. 15, 2020.

Check out more details below:

30,000 reward points when you spend $2,000 in the first three months

Purchase luggage at Away to get $100 in statement credits (offer ends Jan. 15, 2020)

$100 CLEAR credit to get through security at select airports and stadiums faster

$100 statement credit when you purchase lounge access with LoungeBuddy

The Chase Sapphire Reserve card gives you the same number of sign-up bonus points as the Capital One Venture Rewards card (but with a higher spending threshold), and like the Amex Green Card, it offers 3 points per dollar spent on travel and dining. But it also gives you a $300 annual travel purchases credit and access to over 1,000 airport lounges, which makes the whopping $450 annual fee worth it.

For the other benefits see below:

50,000 bonus points when you spend $4,000 in the first three months (worth $750 when you book through Chase Ultimate Rewards)

$300 annual travel credit

3 points per dollar spent on travel and dining purchases (excluding purchases covered by the $300 travel credit)

1 point per dollar on all other purchases

50% more value when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards

Up to $100 credit toward Global Entry or TSA Precheck

Access to over 1,000 lounges globally through PriorityPass Select

$450 annual fee

Tip: “As a frequent flyer, I was recommended Chase Sapphire Reserve because it covers the cost of TSA Precheck and many airport lounges. You have to use your card to pay for TSA Precheck. I made the mistake of paying for TSA Precheck in the time between qualifying for the card and receiving it in the mail, and it wasn't reimbursable.” – Rebecca Pearson, regional director, Central U.S. Dunham

The Bank of America Premium Rewards Card gives you the same number of sign-up bonus points as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, but with a lower spending requirement ($3,000 in the first 90 days).

Meanwhile, you get a $100 credit for incidental airline fees, including checked bag fees, in addition to a $100 credit for TSA Precheck or Global Entry. But the biggest advantage is that the card's annual fee ($95) is much more modest than credit cards with equivalent benefits.

Check out the snapshot of the card's features below:



50,000 points when you spend $3,000 in the first three months ($500 value)

$100 credit for incidental airline fees, including checked baggage fees, seat upgrades and airport lounge purchases

$100 credit for Global Entry and TSA Precheck

$95 annual fee

You can earn up to 75% more in rewards if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards client.

The Citi Prestige has an annual fee ($495) that reserves it only for the upper echelon of cardholders that you'd expect given its name. However, the benefits offset the fee and then some. The Prestige has the highest points rate (5 per dollar spent) on this list for air travel and restaurants, and it offers 3 points per dollar for hotels and cruise lines.

Plus, the $250 annual travel credit takes the sting from the annual fee and the complimentary fourth night at a hotel when you book through the ThankYou portal makes it worth it by itself. Be aware, though, that this feature is now capped at two times a year.

Even though some of the benefits on this card have been cut back, it still offers a great package. See it all below:

50,000 points when you spend $4,000 within the first three months

5X points on air travel and at restaurants

3X points at hotels and on cruise lines

1 point each for all other purchases

$250 annual travel credit (applies to most travel purchases)

Up to $100 TSA Precheck and Global Entry credit every five years

Complimentary fourth night at a hotel when booked through ThankYou.com (twice per year)

Access to over 1,000 lounges through PriorityPass Select

$495 annual fee

