There are a lot of factors to consider when looking for the best car insurance. It’s true that no two providers are exactly alike. If you simply follow the crowd when hunting for your policy, you may be disappointed. Some insurers are great at making enticing claims to get you in the door, but often don’t live up to their billing. One way to make sure that your insurance package meets your needs is by fully understanding what you’re getting. If you’re willing to get your hands dirty and do some research, you’re sure to find the data you need to help you make an informed decision.

We examined factors such as customer satisfaction, claims satisfaction, claims settlement and customer complaint scores, as well as the average six-month premium to recommend the best auto insurance company for you. For the best auto insurance reviews, we turn to industry experts, AM Best, J.D. Power and Associates and The Zebra.

What should you look for when shopping for car insurance?

Shopping for car insurance can seem daunting, especially for first-time car buyers. Avoid mistakes and get the most affordable car insurance rate for you by following the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ shopping tips:

Call or visit the website of your state’s insurance department to find out what type of insurance the law requires. Most states require at least liability insurance, with minimum coverage levels for bodily injury and property damage. Read auto insurance carrier reviews and ask friends and family members to recommendation companies and agents. Request quotes from several companies and carefully compare the results. Pay attention to the details, including deductibles, payment options, discounts and included and excluded services. Narrow down your options, then check with your state’s insurance department to make sure the company you choose is properly licensed. Ask insurance agents about details of the coverage. Will a history of speeding tickets affect your premium? Does the company consider credit history to determine rates? Will the coverage protect all drivers in your household? Does the policy cover rental cars when you travel? Always pay your premium on time, otherwise your coverage could lapse. Some insurers offer direct withdrawal from your checking account, which can safeguard against lost coverage.

The best car insurance companies

State Farm: State Farm is the best car insurance company with 17% market share and an average 6-month premium of $779. Geico: Geico is the second best car insurance company with 13% market share and an average 6-month premium of $580. Progressive: Progressive is the third best car insurance company with 11% market share and an average 6-month premium of $771. Allstate: Allstate is the fourth best car insurance company with 9% market share and an average 6-month premium of $947. USAA: USAA is the fifth best car insurance company with 6% market share and an average 6-month premium of $444.

The Zebra based its 2019 best auto insurance reviews on an exhaustive 8-year study of more than 400 companies, offering over 60 million car insurance rates, in all U.S. zip codes. They also relied on the analysis of J.D. Power and the customer complaint scores of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners to compile a list of 2019’s most reliable, financially stable and affordable car insurance carriers. All that, coupled with the financial ratings of AM Best, will help you dive into the market’s strengths and weaknesses to find a company that has the best products, prices and services for you.

1. State Farm: Best for those who want an agent

According to The Zebra, State Farm insures about 17% of the cars in the United States. While State Farm policyholders often pay higher premiums than other car owners do, they enjoy the benefits of having a dedicated agent, something many insurance companies no longer provide. State Farm customers can choose among coverage packages that travelers often seek such as emergency roadside service, travel expense coverage and rental car coverage.

State Farm offers a full range of discounts, including:

Good student and student away at school discounts

Multi-vehicle and multi-policy discounts

Defensive driving course, good driving and safe driver discounts

Passive retrains and anti-theft system discounts

Up to 30% savings using the Drive Safe and Save app

State Farm offers an array of financial products, including:

Home, condominium, renters and farm and ranch insurance

Universal life, whole life and term life insurance

Supplemental Medicare, individual medical and supplemental health insurance

Long- and short-term disability insurance

Personal and business insurance

2. Geico: Best for young drivers

Compared with State Farm, Geico offers substantially lower premiums, even for people with poor credit scores, and commands about 13% of the U.S. auto insurance market. Geico’s lower rates also apply to drivers with a history of at-fault accidents and young drivers, making it a great pick for folks on a tight budget. It’s one of the cheapest car insurers.

On the discount front, Geico stacks up well against its competitors, offering:

Air bag, anti-lock brakes and anti-theft device discounts

Driver education and seat belt use discounts

Good student and good driver discounts

Multi-policy and multi-vehicle discounts

Federal employee and military discounts

And for consumers with other types of property to protect, Geico also offers:

ATV, boat and RV insurance

Homeowners, renters, condominium, landlord, mobile home and flood insurance

Life, pet, travel and umbrella insurance

Business, professional liability and malpractice insurance

3. Progressive: Best for higher risk drivers

Progressive charges rates virtually equal to State Farm’s but cannot compete with Geico’s lower premiums. Compared with Geico, Progressive charges much higher premiums for drivers with poor credit, young drivers and motorists with a history of at-fault accidents.

Progressive has many discount programs, some that reward conducting business online, along with:

An average of $145 in discounts when using the Progressive Snapshot app

Good student and teen driver discounts

Paperless documents, sign online and online quote discounts

Multi-policy and multi-vehicle discounts

Anti-theft device discounts

Defensive driver discounts

Homeowner discounts

Pay-in-full and automatic-pay discounts

For one-stop insurance shoppers, Progressive also offers:

Homeowners, renters, condominium and mobile home insurance

Motorcycle, RV, boat, classic car, snowmobile, Segway and golf cart insurance

Electronic device, identity theft and pet insurance

Health, life, travel and wedding insurance

4. Allstate: Best for those with poor credit

Allstate’s premium prices make its coverage prohibitive for some budget auto insurance shoppers. However, compared with Progressive, Allstate offers better prices for people with credit problems and for teenage drivers.

Allstate’s roadside assistance services provide emergency help such as fuel delivery, towing, jump starts and tire changes. The program offers two levels of support: three rescues per year for around $80 or five for $140. Price limits apply to all services and some services are not available in all areas. Allstate’s 30-minute on-time arrival guarantee offers discounts on your next year’s membership if a service provider is late.

Allstate also offers loads of discounts to help its customers lower their premium rates, including:

Good student and student away from home discounts

Multi-policy discounts

Anti-theft, anti-lock brake system and safe driving club discounts

Diver training, good diver and defensive driver discounts

New vehicle and green vehicle discounts

Early signing and paperless documents discounts

Up to $200 in savings when using the Allstate Drivewise app, including up to 3% in discounts just for signing up

Allstate’s product line almost mirrors Progressive’s, with:

Boat, snowmobile and ATV insurance

Condominium, homeowners and renters insurance

Life and health insurance

5. USAA: Best for military families and veterans

USAA has one major drawback; it only offers its financial services to military members and their families. If you are a member of the military, you cannot beat USAA’s superior service and pricing. USAA’s premiums typically are lower than others among the best car insurance reviews, even for divers with poor credit or a history of at-fault accidents, as well as teen and young adult drivers.

Even with such low premiums, USAA offers an impressive selection of discounts, including:

Driver training, defensive driver training and good student discounts

Multi-policy and multi-vehicle discounts

Family and length of membership discounts

New vehicle and vehicle in storage discounts

USAA offers most, if not all, the financial products a military family needs, including:

Homeowners, mobile home, condominium and renter’s insurance

Life, health, dental and vision insurance

Boat, RV, motorcycle and travel trailer insurance

CDs, credit cards, mortgages and auto loans

Checking and savings accounts

Mutual funds, bonds and IRAs

529 college savings accounts and annuities

6. Amica: Best for overall customer service

Amica has excellent customer service and has consistently high scores in customer satisfaction. In fact, J.D. Power and Associates have ranked it number one in customer service for the past eleven years. Amica services every state except Hawaii, so chances are you can find insurance coverage with Amica. The only drawback is their digital services. They do have an app, but it’s rated poorly by consumers, according to J.D. Power.

Discounts include:

Loyalty discounts

Multi-line for multiple Amica policies (for example, you can get a discount if you insure your car and your home with Amica)

Claim free

Multiple cars

Paid-in-full

Defensive driver course

Student away at school

Homeownership

They also offer a variety of insurance products, including:

Homeowners

Life

Small business

Condo

Renters

7. Esurance: Best for educational online resources

Esurance has the financial backing of Allstate, but according to J.D. Power, the company has mixed reviews for customer service. The online purchase experience was rated better than average because they make it very easy. According to the NAIC, Esurance received more complaints than average for the industry.

Where Esurance stands out most is in online educational resources. A brief look at the website will supply you with charts to calculate how much coverage you should have. If you’re really lost, you can talk with a coverage counselor for advice.

Services they offer include:

Rental car insurance

Emergency roadside assistance

Rideshare coverage

They also offer a number of discounts:

Education

Time at residence

Credit score

Claim free

First policy (5% off)

Good student

On-time payments

Multiple policies

Drive sense app tracks how much and how you drive to qualify for discounts

8. Erie: Best overall

Erie insurance offers excellent customer service, ranking at the top in both customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction by J.D. Power. What’s the catch? Erie serves just twelve states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia. It is headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Their rates are below the national average as well, so if you live in a state that Erie serves, it’s definitely worth checking them out. They are one of the top rated companies for auto insurance.

They offer insurance coverage for:

Auto

Motorcycle

Renters

Boat

Condo

Life

Pets

Business

They have a number of discounts in addition to their reasonable rates, including:

Multiple policies

Safe driving record

Good student

Low usage

Rate lock

9. NJM Auto: Best for residents of New Jersey and Pennsylvania

NJM offers outstanding customer service and satisfaction, as well as rates that are below the national average. J.D. Power awarded them for an “outstanding auto claims experience.” Complaints about NJM are typically lower than for other insurance companies. However, NJM only serves New Jersey and Pennsylvania. If you do live in these states, NJM is worth a look.

You’ll get many perks with your NJM auto insurance policy, including:

24/7 roadside assistance

No-fault protection

Collision

Liability

Personal injury protection

They also offer many policy discounts, including:

Good students discounts

Defensive driving discounts

Multiple vehicle discounts

Anti-lock brakes

Anti-theft features

Passive restraints

10. American Family: Best for multi-product discounts

American Family Insurance offers a wide range of coverages plus many options for bundling, making American Family a great option for those insuring multiple products. It has excellent customer service, although some customers complain that it takes too long to file a claim. American Family offers many discounts to cut down on your car insurance costs.

American Family discounts and features:

Multi-policy and multi-vehicle discounts

Accident free discounts

Defensive driving course discounts

Online policy management

Emergency roadside assistance

Low mileage

Loyalty discounts

Good student discounts

24/7 support

Know Your Drive app that tracks how and where you drive. Customers who sign up for it get an automatic 5% discount.

11. Farmers: Best for comprehensive coverage

Customers of Farmers enjoy a wide range of coverage options and bundles. Farmers has easy online policy management and are rated 5th overall for claims satisfaction, according to J.D. Power. The customer service ratings vary, earning Farmers only eighteenth place out of twenty four insurance providers.

Farmers offers many options and add-ons to standard policies.

Discounts and features:

Alternative fuel discounts

Rideshare discounts

24/7 support

Paperless policy discounts

Accident forgiveness

Mobile glass repair

Student discounts

Safe driver discounts

Towing and roadside assistance

12. The Hartford: Best for those 55 and over

The Hartford has above average customer service and claims satisfaction. It has a unique partnership with AARP. Members of the AARP receive discounts and a lifetime renewable policy guarantee. The Hartford also researches topics like safety mobility and independence for people over 55. The excellent customer service makes them a solid choice for younger drivers as well.

Discounts and features:

Defensive driver discounts

Driver training credit

Anti-theft device discount

Disappearing deductible

Home and auto bundle

Lifetime car repair assurance

Air bags discount

New car replacement

Frequently asked questions

What is the best car insurance company?

Choosing car insurance is a subjective process. When shopping for car insurance, look for a company that is financially strong and capable of providing the best coverage, service and value in your price range.

Do car insurance companies offer military discounts?

Some car insurance companies offer military discounts and some do not. USAA caters exclusively to military personnel and their families, offering great car insurance rates and a host of financial products and services.

Which company offers the lowest auto insurance premiums for teenagers and young adults?

Of the major car insurance companies, Geico and USAA offer some of the lowest premium rates for young drivers.

Who offers the cheapest auto insurance?

Though we found that NJM Insurance offered the cheapest average six-month premium, it’s important to remember that this rate may not apply to you. Car insurance premiums are determined by a number of factors, which include your age, your location, your driving experience and history along with a number of other determinants.





This story was originally published on Bankrate. Create an account on Bankrate today to get your free credit report along with expert advice to improve your score. Plus, set your financial goals to personalize your dashboard with resources to help you reach them.

