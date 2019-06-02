If you're a short-term rental host near one of Maine's ski communities, you're likely welcoming a boost in extra income. Airbnb announced Wednesday that hosts in Maine's ski areas are expected to earn roughly $5.3 million in supplemental income this winter.

In western Maine alone, the company reports there is a 158% increase in Airbnb users. The top five most popular places in Maine for Airbnbs this winter are Portland, Newry, Bethel, Kingfield, and Bridgton.

Airbnb is said to be a more affordable option for travelers.

Meanwhile, discussions continue about regulating the use of Airbnbs in other parts of the state, like Bar Harbor and South Portland.