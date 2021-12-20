Prices in Maine fell 1.1 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy, which surveys stations.

The organization said Monday the price in the state was down to $3.42 per gallon. Prices in New Hampshire went down 1.6 cents, to $3.29. In Vermont, prices fell 2 cents to land at $3.36. The national average was $3.30 per gallon. That was a decrease of 2.9 cents.