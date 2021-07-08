No strike yet: 'Consolidated Communications' and union workers continue to negotiate

The Senior Vice President of Operations for Consolidated Communications says no new agreement has been reached as "productive dialogue" continues.

PORTLAND, Maine — More than 1,000 union workers for Consolidated Communications are ready to strike if they cannot negotiate a fair contract, according to IBEW Local 2327.

The contract was set to expire on Saturday at midnight but has been extended as the negotiations continue into Sunday, according to Senior Vice President of Operations for Consolidated Communications Ryan Whitlock.

In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine, Whitlock says, “Discussions continue with CWA and IBEW representatives. Though no new agreements have been reached, the Parties continue to have productive dialogue late into Sunday afternoon in efforts to reach new agreements. Talks have continued with mutual respect and further collaboration. Until further notice, employees continue to work under the existing terms and conditions of the expired collective bargaining agreements. We remain committed to reaching fair agreements while continuing to provide reliable support to our customers in Northern New England.”

Business Manager Peter McLaughlin told NEWS CENTER Maine on Friday that negotiations with the company are ongoing.

About 450 workers are in Maine, according to McLaughlin, the rest are in New Hampshire and Vermont.

Union leaders said they are concerned about the company using what they are calling 'substandard' contractors.

McLaughlin said he and his members are worried about jobs going to workers outside of New England.