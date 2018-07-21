PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Maine’s lobster business is starting to heat up for the season, and the state’s lobster marketing group is kicking off its annual effort to sell more lobster to the rest of the country.

For the third year in a row, the marketing push is focused on promoting what they call "new shell" lobsters — the sweeter tasting, soft shell lobsters caught this time of year.

The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative started the season off Monday in New York City with a reception for chefs, news outlets and food writers. It included a live video program that the collaborative said was seen by more than 175,000 people.

This is happening at the same time there is worry in the industry about tariffs in China and Europe, but MLMC executive director Matt Jacobson said Friday he believes sales in the U.S. will keep the industry strong.

"We’re really optimistic about domestic demand, for sure," Jacobson said. "Our story has such resonance around the world. I don’t know that we will lose everything in China – we didn’t lose everything in Europe, demand is high. There’s not going to be a lobster this summer sitting on the dock waiting for somebody to eat it, I guarantee that."

The leader of the Maine Lobster Dealers Association said Friday the tariff concerns are very real. China has imposed new 25 percent tariffs on lobster products as a result of the current trade battle with the Trump administration.

"There is not a single member of the Lobster Dealers Association that isn’t worried about what happens in China," said Annie Tselikis of the MLDA.

Maine is also at a trade disadvantage in Europe, where Canada has negotiated a special trade arrangement to sell its lobster to the EU tariff-free.

Tselikis said Maine’s lobster industry is working with the U.S. trade representative to try to use a better deal with Europe.

Jacobson said he knows some Maine dealers will be hurt by the tariff troubles, but also said there might be new opportunities for Maine if Canadian dealers have to cut back in some markets to meet larger demand overseas.

