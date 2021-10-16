New lobstering regulations on pause amid court proceedings

For now, lobstering can continue in the 960 square miles of the Gulf of Maine that NOAA ordered to be closed from October through January.

MAINE, Maine — A closure of Maine's lobstering waters is on hold with a court decision on Saturday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has ordered a 960 square mile area of the Gulf of Maine to be closed to lobstering for three months-- from October through January-- to protect right whales. Right whales are an endangered species that is susceptible to getting entangled in fishing lines.

The Maine Lobstering Union (MLU) has challenged the closure in court.

On Saturday, the U.S. District Court issued a preliminary injunction, saying that fishermen can fish while the case moves through court. Without court action, the area would have been closed starting Monday, October 18.

Joining the MLU as plaintiffs in the case are the Fox Island Lobster Company of Vinalhaven and Frank Thompson, a sixth-generation fisherman, who, together with his wife Jean, own and operate Fox Island; and the Damon Family Lobster Company of Stonington. The lawsuit was filed by the Portland, Maine law firm of McCloskey, Mina, Cunniff & Frawley, LLC.

“This victory by the Maine Lobstering Union is a significant step in protecting one of Maine’s most precious industries - lobstering,” said Alfred Frawley, the attorney who represented the Maine Lobstering Union in the case. “Our lobstermen have put generations of time, effort, and substantial financial resources into their craft. The lobstering industry is not only a treasure to Maine but a treasure to our American history. The regulations proposed by federal agencies would have had a chilling impact on communities throughout Maine. We will continue to push for science and data that reflect what is truly happening in our industry.”