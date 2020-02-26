FALMOUTH, Maine — The next time you're pulled over or call the police for help in Falmouth you could be looking at the town's new high tech cruiser.

Falmouth is one of the first departments in Maine to add a hybrid patrol car with a gas-electric engine to its fleet.

"We're excited to have an impact on sustainability and make that commitment to the community and department moving forward," Lt. Jeff Pardue said.

Pardue, who has been with the department for ten years, says just one of the department's patrol cars uses about 3,000 gallons of fuel a year.

The new hybrid car, a 2020 Ford Interceptor Utility, is expected to cut that usage by about one third.

"Any reduction we can make in those fuel costs is obviously is a benefit to the taxpayer and we can contribute to the environment by reducing our emissions," Pardue said.

It's no secret police vehicles spend a lot of time idling on the job. They have to, but that can burn through gas and create pollution.

"By converting over to the hybrid technology for every two hours this vehicle idles it only runs for 21 minutes," Pardue said.

That will have a positive impact on the environment.

"For each front line vehicle that we convert to hybrid technology we're saving 27,000 lbs of CO2 on a yearly basis."

That number will jump to 200 thousand pounds of CO2 a year once the department replaces all seven of its cruisers. The plan is to roll out two new hybrids a year for the next three years.

"Knowing we run cars 24 hours a day 7 days a week I think that's a responsibility we have to except and have to embrace," Pardue said.

Pardue says patrol cars need to be able to perform and that the hybrid hasn't.

"To an officer, they would confirm that the vehicle certainly meets and exceeds expectations."

That includes the car's LED lights. They are brighter, improving safety for the officer and drivers on the road. They're also more energy efficient.

"LED is much more of a lower power draw than traditional light bulbs so we can power more equipment in a more efficient manner."

The Falmouth Police Department is hoping to reduce its fuel consumption by more than 50 percent over the next 10 years.

