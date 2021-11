The $110 million, 76.5-megawatt solar farm is touted as the biggest in New England.

FARMINGTON, Maine — A solar energy farm comprising 490 acres is now online and connected to the regional power grid.

Bowdoin College joined four schools from Massachusetts to help fund the massive array of solar panels.

