AUGUSTA, Maine — Some state Democrats are proposing new double-digit taxes on certain alcohol purchases in Maine.

The Taxation Committee held a public hearing on a bill introduced by six Democrats to raise taxes on spirits, malt liquor, fortified wines, and hard cider

The bill, LD 1070 - An Act To Reduce the Number of Domestic Assaults and Suicides By Increasing the Tax on Alcohol, is being called "cleverly titled" by state Republicans.

The bill would raise taxes on:

Malt Liquor - 43% increase for manufacturing and selling.

Low-alcohol spirits - 21% increase for manufacturing and selling.

Hard Cider - 43% increase for manufactured in or imported into the state.

Wine - 66.6% increase for manufacturing and selling wine in the state.

The bill would also add a 2% increase “on the value of liquor sold in licensed establishments” in Maine.

Rep. Barbara Cardone (D-Bangor) is sponsoring the bill and said, “If this increase is a problem, then you are drinking too much.”