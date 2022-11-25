Bowdoin grad pens children's book on money, building wealth

Maine author Jac Arbour, a Bowdoin College graduate, said the idea for the book came to him over a bowl of cereal.

HALLOWELL, Maine — A new book called ‘This Little Piggy’ is teaching children about personal finances and the importance of building wealth.

It was written by Bowdoin College graduate and Chartered Financial Consultant, Jac Arbour. Arbour is also the founder of J.M. Arbour Wealth Management in Hallowell. This is his second book on personal finance and his first book written for children.

Arbour said many students don’t have access to financial literacy or are simply not educated about managing money. This book aims to teach kids about the difference between getting rich and building wealth while also telling a story around the importance of family, friendship and community.

Arbour credited his grandfather for teaching him important lessons around money and said that passion for saving started when he was very young.

“I remember being five or six years old and literally trying to save my pennies and roll those pennies so I could bring them to the bank,” Arbour said. “I remember what it was like to take those rolls of 50-cents in and have them stamp your passbook. I would see it turn to five dollars, ten dollars and I would always have a goal for what I wanted to do with those funds.”