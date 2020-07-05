ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The Androscoggin County Commission passes a resolution 6-1 encouraging the immediate reopening of the state amid the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

"How long do you keep something shut down? How much damage do you allow to be done to the economy?" said chairperson John Michael.

Chairperson John Michael came up with the proposal. It asks the shutdown and stay-at-home order to become voluntary.

"It's unjustified that this intense level of law would be placed onto Maine people," said Michael.

Commissioner Noel Madore was the only person who voted against the proposal. He said the commission has no authority to tell the state government what to do.

RELATED: Maine Republican leaders demand the removal of the Governor's Civil Emergency Power during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: The national meat shortage won't happen in Maine, but smarter shopping is needed

"Our role is to take care of the inmates, which isn't part of this. Our role is to take care of first responders and the Sheriff's Department. That's not part of this either," said Madore.

Madore said he supports Governor Janet Mills' order.

"It makes sense. It's not what we want to do exactly because people do want to get to work but it's balancing health and safety of Mainers," said Madore.

The commission hopes Governor Mills will consider the resolution to get people back to work.

The commission manages budgets for the county and oversees entities like the jail, courts and the Sheriff's Department.

Chairperson Michael said he hopes other commissioners in the state come up with similar proposals.

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: Outbreak at Tyson food plant reaches 51

RELATED: COVID-19 will devastate motorcoach industry and have a huge impact on Maine's economy

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: Outbreak at Tyson food plant reaches 51

RELATED: Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard sees a spike in need amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: April jobs report could show 16% unemployment

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist