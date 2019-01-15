PORTLAND, Maine — There's no question Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is a Maine icon, but its status as the state's best-selling liquor is over.

State data released Monday say Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is now the most popular brand of liquor in the state. The Bangor Daily News reports Fireball outsold Allen's by half a million dollars last year.

Fireball is well known for being available in 50-milliliter bottles called "nips." The wee bottles made up $4 million of its more than $10 million in sales last year.

RELATED: Fireball closes in on Maine Allen's sales

Allen's has dominated liquor sales in Maine since at least the mid-2000s. The beverage is also a piece of the state's cultural identity, along with lobsters and wild blueberry pie.

Fireball started catching up to Allen's recently. It became the second most popular liquor in 2017.