More Maine public employees might be able to retire earlier

The lawmakers say that plan allows some public employees to retire at age 55 when they have 10 years of service.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature will consider proposals to extend special retirement benefits to more public employees.

The proposals, from Democratic Sens. Craig Hickman and Bill Diamond, would provide benefits to employees in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Maine State Police Crime Laboratory and the Maine Department of Public Safety’s Computer Crimes Unit.

The employees would be able to participate in the 1998 Special Retirement Plan.