AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills and the Commissioner of the Dept. of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS) Kirsten Figueroa announced Thursday that Maine will extend the deadline for state income tax payments from April 15 to July 15.

The change aligns with the federal government's recent extension.

“It is my hope that moving back this deadline will help provide a measure of relief to Maine people who are struggling to make ends meet as a result of COVID-19,” Mills said in a statement. “The Congressional actions in recent days make this move appropriate and practical.”

The change includes any final and estimated Maine income tax payments due by April 15, 2020. Any failure-to-pay penalties and interest will be abated for the period of April 16, 2020, through July 15, 2020.

“Aligning Maine’s tax filing and payment deadlines with the federal government and waiving late fees and interest payments will ease the number of things that Maine businesses and taxpayers have to think about during this difficult time,” Figueroa said.

The extension includes: Form 1040ME (Maine Individual Income Tax Return), Form 1041ME (Maine Income Tax Return for Estates and Trusts), and Form 1120ME (Maine Corporate Income Tax Return).

Sales tax and payroll payments will continue as normal. For questions about Maine income tax, contact Maine Revenue Services (MRS) at (207) 626-8475 or visit the MRS website at www.maine.gov/revenue.

RELATED: Agencies press White House to have sign language interpreters during press briefings

RELATED: Tax Day deadline moves to July 15 amid COVID-19

RELATED: Income tax filing deadline moved from April 15 to July 15