Millions expected to get relief from student debt. Here's how to apply

Up to 40 million people are potentially eligible to receive student debt relief from the federal government.

PHOENIX — There's good news for people looking to get some help with their student loans. President Joe Biden's "Student Relief Program" is up and running, meaning you can potentially cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt.

The program went live on Monday, and so far, the White House says more than 8 million people have already applied for help. It's expected 40 million are eligible, so what do you need to know?

First, the debt relief only applies to those who received a federal student loan before June 30, 2022, loan balances after that date aren't eligible. You must also meet certain income requirements: People who can get the relief includes those who made less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021, or families who made less than $250,000 in 2020 or 2021.

How much money you get depends on the type of grant you got. Federal Pell Grant recipients could see up to $20,000 while others could get up to $10,000. So how do you apply?

Go to the federal government's website. At the top of the page it says "Apply For Federal Student Loan Debt Relief" and click on "apply now." Then scroll down and answer the questions (that includes your name, social security number, date of birth and email.) You'll also check a box saying everything you wrote is true and correct, and then you'll hit "submit."

Once it's sent, you'll get an e-mail confirmation saying the application will be reviewed and you'll be notified once approved. If given the okay, your loan service will apply the debt relief for you.

With this opportunity comes the possibility of scams. So it's advised you know that you will never be asked to pay for help with your federal student aid and to never reveal personal information or account password information to anyone.

