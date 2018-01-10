MILLINOCKET (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The town of Millinocket was hit hard when the Great Northern Paper Mill closed ten years ago. Now Our Katadhin, a local non-profit, is looking to redevelop the land and create more jobs for the region.

But first, they'll need to rebuild infrastructure.

"There was a period of about eight years of demolition or partial demolition so some of the former mill buildings were demolished and infrastructure was disrupted," Steve Sanders, Mill Site Director at Our Katadhin, said.

Our Katadhin will rebuild infrastructure with a grant given by the Economic Development Administration for $5.3 million.

This grant will help fund work on roads, water, sewer and power lines as well as broadband service. It will also give developers the opportunity to use parts of the land that have been quiet for years.

Our Katadhin says they expect hundreds of jobs to come from this development and town officials say they hope some younger people are taking these jobs.

"The training center in East Millinocket said that they will, when we find out what we're going to have for jobs here, they said they'd put on classes to start training these people." Town Manager John Davis said.

