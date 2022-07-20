Mega Millions jackpot soars to $630M after no winners

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday at 11 p.m.

MAINE, USA — The Mega Millions jackpot ballooned to an estimated $630 million for Friday's drawing after no winning ticket matched all six numbers Tuesday night, NBC 10 Boston reports.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Tuesday were 2-31-32-37-70 with a Megaball of 25. The night's $555 million jackpot was the fifth largest in the history of the lottery. Should the estimated prize top $648 million before the next drawing, it would mark the fourth largest in all of Mega Millions history.

While no one hit the jackpot, four tickets — one each in California, North Carolina, New Hampshire, and Arizona — matched all five white balls to win the second prize.

