Maple syrup producers now eligible financial help amid coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Producers of maple syrup are now eligible for financial relief to help with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Wednesday.

Additional commodities, including maple syrup producers, are now covered by the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) in response to public comments and data. Additionally, the deadline to apply for the CFAP is extended to Sept. 11.

Maple syrup is an economic driver in states such as Vermont, New York, and Maine, which are the top three producers in the U.S. Like many sectors of agriculture, the industry has taken a hit from the pandemic.

There are more than 550 maple syrup producers in Maine, which have a combined output of 580,000 gallons valued at $21.6 million last year alone. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the industry, similar to other agricultural producers in Maine and across the country, has been detrimental.

“The impact on this industry is even more acute than most, however, given its short season from late February to mid-April and heavy reliance on direct-to-consumer sales,” Collins’ office said in a release. “Every March, sugarhouses across Maine host Maple Sunday events, an annual celebration showcasing maple syrup operations throughout Maine that serves as a catalyst for sales. Due to the pandemic, this collection of events was effectively canceled this year, eliminating many producers’ best opportunity to connect with consumers and secure sales."

Politicians from the northern states like Maine Gov. Janet Mills and the state’s Congressional delegation have pushed for aid for syrup producers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said Wednesday that producers of the sap used to make maple syrup are now eligible for direct financial relief.

In June, Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King along with Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden sent a letter to Perdue in support of maple syrup producers’ eligibility for direct relief from the CFAP. CFAP, created through the CARES Act, is providing up to $16 billion in direct payments to deliver relief to America’s farmers.

“Maine is proud to be the country’s third-largest producer of maple syrup. This is a strong sector of our state’s agricultural economy, representing more than 800 full- and part-time jobs,” the Delegation said. “Maine maple syrup producers experienced substantial revenue losses due to the cancellation of Maple Sunday events this spring. We strongly supported making maple syrup producers eligible for assistance through CFAP, and we are pleased that they will now be able to access this lifeline for farmers.”

“Like many pillars of our economy, Maine’s maple syrup producers have suffered unprecedented financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. I am pleased to hear that the USDA heeded our call and that our maple syrup producers can now access the resources they need to survive these challenging times,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I hope to see continued changes to the CFAP program to ensure that more Maine farms, of all sizes, whose financial stability and futures have similarly been disrupted, benefit from this important program.”