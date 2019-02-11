PORTLAND, Maine — A federal judge is considering a request to put on hold a Maine law requiring cable companies to offer channels on an a la carte basis.

Comcast, joined by Disney, Fox Cable and NBC/Universal, is seeking a temporary restraining order to delay the law. The Portland Press Herald reports that District Judge Nancy Torreson didn't provide a timetable for her ruling after hearing arguments on Friday.

The state law requiring cable companies to offer channels individually, or a la carte, took effect in September. Comcast contends enforcement of the law would mean limited choices and higher prices than the current packages it offers to consumers.

The law's independent sponsor, Rep. Jeff Evangelos, says TV viewers complain about paying for unwanted channels.

The FCC said its commission rulings haven't addressed state laws requiring a la carte cable TV.

Cable companies are feeling stress on their business all over the place. That includes people cutting the cord.

A Spectrum spokesperson says most customers will be eligible for a free digital receiver, for a limited period of time, depending on their package.

After the free period ends - or for any additional boxes beyond the free ones a customer may be eligible for - the monthly fee for digital receivers will be $7.50 per month for Spectrum television packages and $11.75 per box for those who have legacy Time Warner cable packages, says Spectrum's Charter Senior Communications Manager, Heidi Vandenbrouck.

"Now that the companies have come in and gone digital, they are taking advantage of all the people -- not only here in Maine, but just about everywhere," said Mark Smith, a Spectrum customer who recently got rid of his cable. "You trust a company. You think they're going to be faithful to year. I have been faithful paying bills for years and years, but it's constantly gone up and up."

The newspaper reports that Maine would become the first state in the country to require a la carte cable selections if the law is upheld.

