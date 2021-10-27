Mainers who worked during early pandemic to receive disaster relief money

The checks will start going out in early November of 2021 and will average about $275.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Mills administration announced Wednesday Maine people who worked during the early days of the pandemic will receive disaster relief payments beginning in November 2021.

The Department of Administrative and Financial Services estimates that around 535,000 working Mainers are eligible and will receive about $275 each.

"The hardworking men and women who kept our state running through the pandemic deserve our appreciation," said Governor Janet Mills. "I hope this will help Maine families to some small degree as we continue the fight against COVID-19 and work to fully recover our economy."

The payments will start rolling out as paper checks in the mail beginning in early November and will continue over a period of five to six weeks.

Who gets a check:

Any Mainer who lived full-time in Maine and earned wages, salaries, tips, and other taxable pay within the 2020 tax year.

Those with an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 per person or $150,000 if filing jointly.

Not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer's income tax return.

This one-time thank you payment is a result of a bipartisan $149.8 million budget deal enacted by the state legislature and signed by Governor Janet Mills.

There is an eligibility deadline of October 31, 2021, after which the final payment amount will be determined.

No application is required. Full eligibility details are available at Maine.gov/revenue/check. Those with questions about Disaster Relief Payments should contact Maine Revenue Services at (207) 624-9924 or visit Maine.gov/revenue/check