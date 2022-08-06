Mainers can now check the status of $850 relief checks

All checks are expected to be in the hands of Mainers by mid-July, according to the governor's office.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Revenue Services now has a website for people to check the status of their $850 inflation relief payments from the state.

Payment information is updated on Tuesday and Friday nights, according to the website.

More than 850,000 Mainers are slated to receive the checks. The Department of Administrative and Financial Services sent out an initial 5,000 relief checks by mail that were expected to arrive in mailboxes as early as Thursday, June 2. After that, the state said an estimated 200,000 checks per week would be mailed out. All checks are expected to be in the hands of Mainers by mid-July, according to the governor's office.

Multiple viewers reported to NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday that they tried to check the status of their checks, but their checks hadn't been processed yet and thus they were unable to see when their checks may arrive. Those viewers said the state told them the status of their checks won't show up on the website until the checks have been processed. NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Maine Revenue Services to confirm this but did not immediately get a response.

“The budgets of so many hardworking Maine people have been stretched to the brink by inflation, and while we cannot control inflation or global markets, we can make sure that Maine people have what they need to grapple with these rising costs,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a news release. “Through hard work, Democrats, Republicans, and independents came together to do what is right for Maine people, and, today, I am proud to say that help is on the way. I hope that this will provide at least a small measure of relief during these tough times.”

These are the eligibility requirements for receiving a check:

You filed a 2021 Maine income tax return no later than Oct. 31, 2022 as a full-year resident.

Your Federal Adjusted Gross Income (FAGI) on your 2021 Maine income tax return was less than $100,000 (single or married filing separately), $150,000 (head of household), or $200,000 (married joint or surviving spouse).

You are not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer's 2021 Maine income tax return.

Relief checks will be mailed via U.S. Postal Service to the address provided on your 2021 Maine individual income tax return and will be redirected to any forwarding addresses filed with the U.S. Postal Service, according to the state.

Maine Revenue Services said that if you would like to update your address on record, submit the following to Relief.Payment@maine.gov:

Your name (printed)

Your social security number

Your signature

Proof of your new address (such as an updated photo ID, a utility bill, lease, etc.).

For more information on changing your address, email Maine Revenue Services at Relief.Payment@maine.gov or call 207-624-9924.