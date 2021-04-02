Maine unemployment numbers dip fourth week in a row

Roughly 165,000 1099-Gs tax forms were mailed at the end of January compared to 30,000 in 2019.

AUGUSTA, Maine — .

The Maine Department of Labor reports there were about 2,700 initial claims for unemployment and 500 initial claims filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for the week ending January 30, 2021

This is a decrease of about 123 applicants from the previous week.

According to the MDOL, Maine is still seeing unemployment claims this time of year due to seasonal layoffs that occur every winter, such as Retail Trade, Accommodations and Food Services, Construction, Administrative and Support Services industries and the impact due to COVID-19.

When you add people reopening their unemployment claims the number rises to approximately 3,400 claimants.

About 17,800 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed last week, with another 13,100 weekly certifications filed under PUA.

In addition, about 18,600 weekly certifications were filed for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.

Weekly certifications must be filed by claimants every week in order to continue to receive unemployment benefits.

916 initial claims and 9 weekly certifications were canceled because of suspect fraud.

The Department has handled approximately 233,000 initial claims for the state unemployment program and 108,100 initial claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. There have been over 3.28 million weekly certifications filed.

Claims data can be found here: https://www.maine.gov/labor/cwri/ui.html

Roughly 165,000 1099-G tax forms were mailed at the end of January compared to 30,000 in 2019.

According to the MDOL unemployment 1099-G documents are also available in the online account of anyone who received unemployment benefits in 2020. The document can be found under Correspondence and under “View and Print 1099.”

The Department warns of texting scams. They say other states are reporting scammers texting claiming to be the state's Department of Labor and they do not conduct business through text messaging. If you receive a text claiming to be the MDOL, do not respond.

Between March 15, 2020 and January 30, 2021, the Maine Department of Labor has paid out over $1.8 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits.