Mainers should start preparing for high heating costs

The Maine State Housing Authority said it won't have as many funds available this year as last for the Home Energy Assistance Program for lower-income Mainers.

MAINE, USA — With temperatures hovering around a humid 80 degrees in mid-August, home heating is one of the last things on Mainers' minds. Experts, though, say now is the time to start thinking about what will likely be an expensive winter.

Erik Jorgensen is the senior director of government relations and communications with the Maine State Housing Authority. He said this year, MaineHousing is expecting to receive around $40 million for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help lower-income Mainers afford heating costs. That's the typical amount the agency receives from the state, according to Jorgensen, but it will feel different because of the special federal and state additions that had been going to HEAP the past few years.

"With the end of the pandemic, those extra support dollars are ending," Jorgensen said, later adding, "The average benefit last year was around $1,100. We’re expecting it to go down to $550 in the current year."

It may seem like a weird time to talk about home heating costs, but experts say now is the time to start planning. I’ll explain why they’re expecting this will be an expensive year for many Mainers on @newscentermaine at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/7O0qcATZ91 — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) August 21, 2023

Jorgensen said he has three pieces of advice for Mainers, as winter slowly approaches:

Save up for heating costs, if you can – and buy fuel now. It's typically less expensive in the summer.

Check in with your heating provider, if you've participated in HEAP before. You may have extra benefits left over from last year.

Sign up for HEAP as soon as possible. The process involves an interview with someone at a community action agency, so it can take a few months to complete.

Jorgensen said even though the allocation of HEAP funds is getting smaller, he's still expecting as many (if not more) Mainers to apply as last year.

"People are struggling financially, and we’re very aware of that," Jorgensen said, noting MaineHousing is making a case to the state government that more funds are needed.

Even for Mainers who aren't eligible for HEAP, like Star Thibodeau of Farmington, high heating costs are concerning.

"Last year, my bill to have electric heat was right around $450 to $500 per month," Thibodeau said, noting she expects the price will increase this year. She's a single mother and said affording daily expenses like heat is not easy.

“It’s just strictly on me," Thibodeau said.

The United Ways of Maine runs the Keep ME Warm fund, made up largely of donations and open to Mainers struggling to pay for heat who either aren't eligible for HEAP or have already used up those resources.

"The recommendation is that you don’t exceed more than 30 percent of your income on housing," Kristin Chase Duffy, the senior vice president of technology and communications at the United Way of Southern Maine, said. "That includes your utilities like heating and electrical – that sort of thing. You’re just seeing more and more people kind of struggling with that."

Duffy said she thinks the rising need will be around for a while post-pandemic.

"We absolutely see that people are struggling – with inflation and the rising cost of living," Duffy said.

Duffy said you can call 211 Maine to learn more about heating resources in your area. You can donate to the Keep ME Warm fund here.