Maine senator introduces bill to cap cost of insulin

Sen. King said the proposal would save many families thousands of dollars per year. In Maine, more than 100,000 people have diabetes.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine's independent senator is introducing a proposal to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs.

Sen. Angus King said the bill would build on a Maine law that caps the costs for people with state-regulated commercial insurance. He said his proposal would require Medicare and private plans to ensure no patients have out-of-pocket insulin costs that exceed $35 per month.

King said the proposal would save many families thousands of dollars per year. In Maine, more than 100,000 people have diabetes, and the state is one of only a few that cap insulin costs, he said.