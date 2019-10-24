ELIOT, Maine — A Maine realtor is getting creative and sweetening a real estate deal with the offer of free ice cream for a year.

Erinn Stearns of 207 Prime is selling a four-bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Eliot located at 382 Beech Road asking $529,990.

Stearns said she was dropping off her teenage son at his job at a local ice cream shop when the idea came to her to offer free ice cream as a way to attract more buyers

"Eliot is one of Maine's communities that is a little kept secret. I wanted to try an attract out of state buyers who might not be familiar with the adorable community and I thought this would be a fun way to do it," Stearns said.

When we asked her why ice cream, she replied: "Because who doesn't like ice cream?"

There is some fine print on the offer. Stearns says she is offering to foot the bill for a family of four to take a trip to the ice cream shop of their choice once a week for a year.

The 3,700 square foot home is located 1 mile from Route 236 in Eliot and is close to Portsmouth and Kittery.

