MAINE, USA — An unidentified Mainer now has an extra $250,000 to spend this holiday season after purchasing a winning lottery ticket, Maine Lottery officials said.

In November, the woman, only identified in a press release today as Nichole’s Irrevocable Trust purchased a ticket from One Stop in Fort Fairfield in the $10,000,000 Cash Blast game. Her winning portion gave her a quarter of a million dollars.

Seven other people won $100,000 each in Maine Lottery games in November.

In total, Maine Lottery paid out over $14 million in prizes last month.