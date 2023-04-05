x
Maine Lottery announces March winners

Here are the top Maine Lottery winners for March, according to the Maine State Lottery.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Stephen Kinghorn went down to the Steuben Country Store near his home one day last month and bought a Maine Lottery 50X The Cash scratch ticket. It turned out to be worth $500,000. 

Kinghorn was the top winner in the Maine Lottery in March. Four other games, 20X the Cash, Bonus Bucks, Deluxe Dollars and On the Money, each produced a $100,000 prize winner, according to a release from the Maine State Lottery.

In all, the Maine State Lottery said it paid out $21,521,014 in prize winnings in March, with $1,270,000 of that total going to the 21 winners of $10,000 or more. 

Here are the top Maine Lottery winners for March, according to the Maine State Lottery:

$500,000 Winners

  • Stephen Kinghorn, Steuben

$100,000 Winners

  • Joseph Libby, Portland 
  • Arnold Robertson, Bangor 
  • Kenneth Anderson, South Portland
  • Michael Morse, Chesterville

$50,000 to $99,999 Winners

  • Joshua Levesque, Standish 
  • Linda Dobnikar, Waterboro 
  • Joseph Maines, Buxton

$25,000 to $49,999 Winners

  • Annette Derry, Caribou 
  • Tammy Noyes, Carmel 
  • Jeanmarie Cognato Gile, Waterboro

$10,000 to $24,999 Winners

  • Catrina Merrill, Shapleigh 
  • Francis Bemis, Sanford 
  • Joshua Blanchette, Presque Isle
  • Katie Eagle, North Berwick 
  • Katelyn Foster, Belgrade 
  • Alan Mason, Damariscotta
  • Elizabeth Whitmore, Hancock 
  • Michael James, Vassalboro 
  • John Grant, Westbrook
  • Anthony Poulin, Pittsfield

In January, a winning ticket for a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Lebanon, Maine. Fewer than 6,500 people live in the town. The ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill, and the store received a $50,000 for selling it.

