Maine Lottery announces March winners

AUGUSTA, Maine — Stephen Kinghorn went down to the Steuben Country Store near his home one day last month and bought a Maine Lottery 50X The Cash scratch ticket. It turned out to be worth $500,000.
Kinghorn was the top winner in the Maine Lottery in March. Four other games, 20X the Cash, Bonus Bucks, Deluxe Dollars and On the Money, each produced a $100,000 prize winner, according to a release from the Maine State Lottery.
In all, the Maine State Lottery said it paid out $21,521,014 in prize winnings in March, with $1,270,000 of that total going to the 21 winners of $10,000 or more.
Here are the top Maine Lottery winners for March, according to the Maine State Lottery:
$500,000 Winners
- Stephen Kinghorn, Steuben
$100,000 Winners
- Joseph Libby, Portland
- Arnold Robertson, Bangor
- Kenneth Anderson, South Portland
- Michael Morse, Chesterville
$50,000 to $99,999 Winners
- Joshua Levesque, Standish
- Linda Dobnikar, Waterboro
- Joseph Maines, Buxton
$25,000 to $49,999 Winners
- Annette Derry, Caribou
- Tammy Noyes, Carmel
- Jeanmarie Cognato Gile, Waterboro
$10,000 to $24,999 Winners
- Catrina Merrill, Shapleigh
- Francis Bemis, Sanford
- Joshua Blanchette, Presque Isle
- Katie Eagle, North Berwick
- Katelyn Foster, Belgrade
- Alan Mason, Damariscotta
- Elizabeth Whitmore, Hancock
- Michael James, Vassalboro
- John Grant, Westbrook
- Anthony Poulin, Pittsfield
In January, a winning ticket for a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Lebanon, Maine. Fewer than 6,500 people live in the town. The ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill, and the store received a $50,000 for selling it.