Maine Lottery announces March winners

Here are the top Maine Lottery winners for March, according to the Maine State Lottery.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Stephen Kinghorn went down to the Steuben Country Store near his home one day last month and bought a Maine Lottery 50X The Cash scratch ticket. It turned out to be worth $500,000.

Kinghorn was the top winner in the Maine Lottery in March. Four other games, 20X the Cash, Bonus Bucks, Deluxe Dollars and On the Money, each produced a $100,000 prize winner, according to a release from the Maine State Lottery.

In all, the Maine State Lottery said it paid out $21,521,014 in prize winnings in March, with $1,270,000 of that total going to the 21 winners of $10,000 or more.

$500,000 Winners

Stephen Kinghorn, Steuben

$100,000 Winners

Joseph Libby, Portland

Arnold Robertson, Bangor

Kenneth Anderson, South Portland

Michael Morse, Chesterville

$50,000 to $99,999 Winners

Joshua Levesque, Standish

Linda Dobnikar, Waterboro

Joseph Maines, Buxton

$25,000 to $49,999 Winners

Annette Derry, Caribou

Tammy Noyes, Carmel

Jeanmarie Cognato Gile, Waterboro

$10,000 to $24,999 Winners

Catrina Merrill, Shapleigh

Francis Bemis, Sanford

Joshua Blanchette, Presque Isle

Katie Eagle, North Berwick

Katelyn Foster, Belgrade

Alan Mason, Damariscotta

Elizabeth Whitmore, Hancock

Michael James, Vassalboro

John Grant, Westbrook

Anthony Poulin, Pittsfield