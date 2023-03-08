New Hampshire man's $731K ticket tops Maine Lottery winners in February

Two tickets purchased in Maine won payouts of half a million dollars or more.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Jeffrey Campbell’s trip to Maine from Claremont, New Hampshire was well worth it.

Campbell bought an Extreme Green Progressive Fast Play ticket at the Cumberland Farms in Saco and his ticket was the jackpot winner, earning him $731,241, according a release from the Maine State Lottery.

February's other top Maine Lottery winner, Andrew Roukey, just had to cross the town line from his home in Westbrook to the TNT Quickstop in Gorham. His 50X The Cash game card won him a half million, officials said.

In all, there were 36 winners of $10,000 or more in the Maine Lottery in February, totaling $2,796,241, and the winnings at all levels amounted to $25,835,810, the release stated.

Here are the top Maine Lottery winners for February, according to the Maine State Lottery:

$500,000 to $750,000 Winners

Andrew Roukey, Westbrook

Jeffrey Campbell, Claremont, NH

$250,000 to $499,000 Winner

Wanda Fleming, Steuben

100,000 to $249,000 Winners

Thomas Bowie, Durham

Mary Lampkins, Fort Fairfield

Leo Flynn, Lyman

David Jackson, Waterville

Priscilla Prevost, Mexico

$50,000 to $99,999 Winners

Lisa Kettle, Springfield

Marguerite Belanger, Sanford

Bryant Segler, Bar Mills

Dennis, Derosier, St. Agatha

Travis Allen, Lewiston

Deborah Marr, Bridgton

Kristen Day, Standish

Kevin Lycette, Biddeford

Thomas Libby, Livermore

$10,000 to $24,999 Winners

Joey Billings, Harrison

Jeffrey Orne, Biddeford

Tony Kumar, Saco

John Romasco, Freeport

Wendy Menear, Skowhegan

Herbert Wiley, Scarborough

Judith Hewett, Auburn

Stephen Plourde, Fairfield

Gloria Poole, Limerick

Shanna Goodine, Buxton

Garrett Skaates, Biddeford

Stephen Jacobs, Belmont

Eric Levine, Portland

David Perry, Eliot

Tammy Standeven, Mason Township

Eileen Glover, Shapleigh

Donald Danforth, Arundel

Larkin Ragsdale, Pittsfield

Angela Soper, Wiscasset