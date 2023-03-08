New Hampshire man's $731K ticket tops Maine Lottery winners in February

AUGUSTA, Maine — Jeffrey Campbell’s trip to Maine from Claremont, New Hampshire was well worth it.
Campbell bought an Extreme Green Progressive Fast Play ticket at the Cumberland Farms in Saco and his ticket was the jackpot winner, earning him $731,241, according a release from the Maine State Lottery.
February's other top Maine Lottery winner, Andrew Roukey, just had to cross the town line from his home in Westbrook to the TNT Quickstop in Gorham. His 50X The Cash game card won him a half million, officials said.
In all, there were 36 winners of $10,000 or more in the Maine Lottery in February, totaling $2,796,241, and the winnings at all levels amounted to $25,835,810, the release stated.
Here are the top Maine Lottery winners for February, according to the Maine State Lottery:
$500,000 to $750,000 Winners
- Andrew Roukey, Westbrook
- Jeffrey Campbell, Claremont, NH
$250,000 to $499,000 Winner
- Wanda Fleming, Steuben
100,000 to $249,000 Winners
- Thomas Bowie, Durham
- Mary Lampkins, Fort Fairfield
- Leo Flynn, Lyman
- David Jackson, Waterville
- Priscilla Prevost, Mexico
$50,000 to $99,999 Winners
- Lisa Kettle, Springfield
- Marguerite Belanger, Sanford
- Bryant Segler, Bar Mills
- Dennis, Derosier, St. Agatha
- Travis Allen, Lewiston
- Deborah Marr, Bridgton
- Kristen Day, Standish
- Kevin Lycette, Biddeford
- Thomas Libby, Livermore
$10,000 to $24,999 Winners
- Joey Billings, Harrison
- Jeffrey Orne, Biddeford
- Tony Kumar, Saco
- John Romasco, Freeport
- Wendy Menear, Skowhegan
- Herbert Wiley, Scarborough
- Judith Hewett, Auburn
- Stephen Plourde, Fairfield
- Gloria Poole, Limerick
- Shanna Goodine, Buxton
- Garrett Skaates, Biddeford
- Stephen Jacobs, Belmont
- Eric Levine, Portland
- David Perry, Eliot
- Tammy Standeven, Mason Township
- Eileen Glover, Shapleigh
- Donald Danforth, Arundel
- Larkin Ragsdale, Pittsfield
- Angela Soper, Wiscasset
In January, a winning ticket for a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Lebanon, Maine. Fewer than 6,500 people live in the town. The ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill, and the store received a $50,000 for selling it.