PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Maine Lottery officials are expected to sell at least $1 million in tickets Friday as the nationwide Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion.

The potentially record-breaking prize of $970 million has people across the country racing to buy tickets ahead of Friday night’s drawing.

In Maine, some stores have had to scramble to get extra paper to print the tickets.

“It’s been nonstop,” Bonnie Goulatis at the Quality Shop in Portland said. “There was a man in here who bought $100 worth of Mega Millions.”

Dave Dadiego bought his first ticket at the shop Thursday ahead of the rush.

"I’d probably spend it on my family,” he said.

Mickey Boardman with Maine Lottery told NEWS CENTER Maine that sales over the last week have been incredible.

Boardman said it is “exciting,” but warned that people need to play responsibly.

The odds of winning are one in more than 300 million.

“I'll cross my fingers and see,” Dadiego said.

A drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. Friday. If no winner is chosen, it will likely pass the $1 billion threshold.

The current jackpot is the second-largest in U.S. history.

