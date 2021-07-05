Local governments in no hurry to spend federal windfall

Municipalities have until 2026 to spend the money on eligible expenses.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s local governments seem to be in no hurry to spend nearly $502 million in federal pandemic aid.

Funding is intended to replace lost government revenue, provide local economic relief and invest in infrastructure.

But the Portland Press Herald reports that most have yet to develop any major plans for investing the unprecedented windfall.

Local governments can’t use the money to pay down debt, cover pension obligations or finance rainy day funds.