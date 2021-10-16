Maine land preservation program reactivated after 4 years

The state approved $40 million for the program. Gov. Mills’ office said the money could help conserve working forests, farms, commercial waterfronts and much more.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A land preservation program in Maine will be used to provide money for conservation for the first time since 2017.

The administration of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said it is asking for proposals for conservation and recreation projects via the Land for Maine’s Future program.

The state approved $40 million for the program over four years as part of the Maine budget. Mills’ office said the money could help conserve working forests, farms, commercial waterfronts and other spaces.