Maine jobs program for opioid epidemic sufferers gets $2M

Gov. Mills said the program will help people affected by the opioid crisis get the training they need to find and keep good-paying jobs.

A Maine program that connects people affected by the opioid epidemic with education and training has received more than $2 million from the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Labor is giving the money to the state. It will support the “Connecting with Opportunities Initiative,” which Maine officials say also provides skills development and job search help.