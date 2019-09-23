KINGFIELD, Maine — Maine Huts & Trails says a $500,000 financial shortfall is threatening the nonprofit from possibly being able to open its lodges and groom its trail networks this winter.

The Kingfield-based organization that began 11 years ago says it is considering several fallback options including opening its huts for self-service, staffed by volunteers so it can stay open to the public.

The nonprofit says it is continuing to raise funds and needs $1 million to get the organization back on track.

Maine Huts & Trails officials say, if they had to close this winter, it would not only be their huts that would not open but 50 miles of cross-country skiing and fat biking trails that would not get groomed. The organization attracts thousands of visitors to western Maine.

Maine Huts and Trails has attracted 76,000 overnight visits in the last 11 years from 48 states and 18 countries. It currently has 50 full and part-time jobs and it says it spends $400,000 locally for food, services and supplies.

"Despite the tireless efforts of many hard-working people, our current model is not producing adequate revenues to fund the organization over the long term," said Bob Peixotto, chairman of the organization's Board of Directors, in a press release.

"We are hopeful we will secure the resources for winter and that our restructuring plan will ensure Maine Huts & Trails experiences will be here for generations of adventurers to enjoy. A pause in operations would mark lost opportunities for the people we employ and serve, the community and the region, as well as a loss of momentum that will be difficult to recapture. We are proud of our 11-year record of past successes, having provided a very special place for so many positive outdoor experiences."

