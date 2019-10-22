MAINE, USA — Some good news for Mainers trying to sell a home in 2019.

The Maine Association of REALTORS released statistics on Tuesday, October 22, showing an 11 percent increase in home sales during September 2019 compared to September 2018.

According to the report, the median home sales price (MSP) is $228,750 statewide in 2019. That’s a 6.4 percent jump from the previous year. The MSP shows half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.

“September 2019 was a record-breaker with 1,866 sales statewide. Buyers are in the market and are taking action,” says Peter Harrington, 2019 President of the Maine Association of REALTORS and broker/partner with Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. “After a down-and-up year of real estate activity, a strong September has brought the total sales volume to 0.8 percent ahead of 2018—Maine’s best year.”

Nationally, sales of single-family existing homes are also up. The report says home sales rose 3.9 percent in September 2019 compared to the same month last year, with the average home price at $275,100.

Below are two charts showing statistics for Maine and its 16 counties.

