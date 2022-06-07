$850 relief checks have been mailed to all eligible Mainers

The Mills Administration says it has completed the processing and mailing of $850 relief checks for eligible Mainers who filed 2021 state tax returns.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services announced Monday that it has processed and mailed $850 relief checks to all verified eligible Maine taxpayers who have filed tax returns to date.

A news release from the department stated it has sent out 784,028 payments to Maine taxpayers. That represents 91 percent of the 858,000 estimated recipients, officials said.

The release stated Maine Revenue Services will continue to process checks weekly as Maine taxpayers continue to file their returns. The deadline to file returns is Oct. 31.

“Knowing how much Maine people needed the relief, Gov. Mills directed the department to get these checks into the hands of Maine people as quickly as possible — and we got it done, delivering the money within 90 days to all the taxpayers who had filed their returns,” Kirsten Figueroa, commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, said in the release.

“We are proud to have delivered this critical relief, and now we will shift gears to work with community partners to spread the word to ensure that all Maine people – especially Maine seniors – who may be eligible for the relief receive it," Figueroa added.