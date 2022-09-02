Maine eyes proposal to curb cost of electricity bills

The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved credits for 90,000 low-income ratepayers but it was a one-time giveback.

Maine lawmakers are considering the creation of a relief program to help residents who are having difficulty paying electricity bills.

The proposal from Democratic Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic would require the Maine Public Utilities Commission to create an electric utility relief program for low-income Mainers.

It would also require the public advocate to create a new commission to review utility rates. It’s separate from relief announced this week.