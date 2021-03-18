Mills extends state tax deadline to May 17, aligning with federal extension

The state tax deadline has been extended from April 15 to May 17, aligning with the federal deadline the IRS announced on Wednesday.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday announced the state tax deadline has been extended from April 15 to May 17, aligning with the federal deadline the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced on Wednesday.

In a release Thursday, the Governor's Office said the filing deadline for Maine tax returns, which is distinct from the payment deadline, is automatically tied to the federal date, May 17. The Mills administration says formal guidance will be provided for taxpayers in the coming days.

“Aligning Maine’s tax filing and payment deadlines with the Federal government will maintain consistency for Maine people and provide them with valuable added time to handle their taxes,” Mills said in a release. “If Maine people have questions about or need assistance with their returns, I encourage them to contact Maine Revenue Services.”

Kirsten Figueroa, the commissioner for the Department of Administrative & Financial Services, said the deadline extension "is meant to alleviate complexity and give Maine families one less thing to think about during this difficult time."

"That said, Maine Revenue Services continues to process tax returns and payments daily, and refunds are being issued promptly," Figueroa said.

The Governor's Office explains that individual taxpayers, including individuals who pay self-employment tax, do not need to file any forms or call to qualify for this deadline extension. For individuals who file via Form 1040ME (Maine Individual Income Tax Return) for the 2020 tax return, penalties and interest will not be applied for the period from April 16, 2021 until May 17, 2021.

Earlier on Thursday, Maine Senate Republicans called on Mills to extend the tax deadline to align with the federal extension. In response, the Governor's Office told NEWS CENTER Maine the administration was "glad to see that Republicans agree with the Governor’s assessment that moving the deadline is appropriate, which she had planned to do."

Shortly after, Mills announced the extension.

In addition, the unemployment benefit provision included in the latest COVID-19 relief bill will apply to state and federal taxes. The provision makes the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits nontaxable. That means you won't pay taxes on unemployment income.

The Mills administration says this applies to those with an annual income of less than $150,000, regardless of filing status. Qualification criteria and tax forms are available at www.maine.gov/revenue. Low-income Mainers may call 2-1-1 or visit 211maine.org for assistance in identifying free tax preparation resources available throughout the state.

“We know that taxes can be complicated enough without taking into consideration the anxiety of a public health crisis. That is why Governor Mills has instructed Maine Revenue Services to be sure we are providing first-class service to filers during a tax season that is unlike any other,” Jerome Gerard, executive director of MRS, a division of DAFS, said in a statement. “We stand ready to assist Maine people who may need to file an extension beyond May 17, 2021 or to discuss payment plans, and we encourage filers to reach out to us sooner rather than later to begin those conversations.”

The IRS said, "For those who haven't filed yet, the IRS will provide a worksheet for paper filers and work with software industry to update current tax software so that taxpayers can determine how to report their unemployment income on their 2020 tax return."

If you've already filed your federal taxes, "the IRS emphasizes they should not file an amended return at this time until the IRS issues additional guidance," the IRS said in a statement.

It's unclear when the IRS will provide additional guidance.