WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Maine Department of Labor (MDOL) will be receiving $1.5 million in federal funding, U.S. Maine Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins announced Wednesday. The funding, allocated through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Dislocated Worker Grants (DWGs) program, will help address the workforce-related impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Maine.

The DWGs program was awarded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and the MDOL received Disaster Recovery DWGs, which may be used to provide eligible participants disaster-relief employment to address COVID-19 impacts within their communities, as well as employment and training activities.

“This important funding will help to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Maine’s workforce, ensuring that our state’s hardworking men and women have access to the resources they need to get through this difficult time,” Collins and King said in a joint statement.

The MDOL did not immediately respond for comment on how the funds will be utilized.

