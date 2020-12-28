Maine Dept. of Labor warns unemployment benefits will be delayed by at least a week

Pres. Trump failed to sign the latest COVID relief bill before benefits expired on Saturday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Unemployment benefits for thousands of Mainers impacted by the pandemic will be delayed despite Pres. Trump signing the new COVID relief package.

The Maine Dept. of Labor said benefits for some 40,000 Mainers will be delayed by at least a week as they work to implement the new legislation.

That is due in large part because benefits expired on Dec. 26 prior to Trump's last-minute signature Sunday night.

“This interruption in the programs will cause at least a one week delay in people receiving their federal benefits. However, we are relieved that the bi-partisan COVID relief package has been signed by the President,” Commissioner Laura Fortman said in a statement Monday.

The new package extends both Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Benefits (PEUC) through at least March.

Fortman said, like before, MDOL will need federal guidance on changes to benefits.

That will include an additional $300 weekly payment, slashed in half from the previous $600 in the last package.

"Unemployment benefits are a lifeline for thousands of Maine people right now," Fortman said. MDOL will work as quickly as possible to ensure people can continue to provide the basic necessities for themselves and their families."

In anticipation of this lapse, the Mills' Administration distributed a one-time $600 payment to unemployed Mainers impacted by the pandemic last week.