LUBEC, Maine — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday that, of a $900 million infrastructure investment by the Trump Administration, $19.65 million is going to Lubec.

The funds will be used for the Safe Harbor project which is a year-round safe harbor for residents, visiting fishermen and recreational boaters.

The project will construct a boat launch, breakwater and a wharf that will allow for at least 35 boats to be tied up as well as create a protected mooring field for the boats along with a sheltered boat launch.

The wharf will also include a two-way road to the end of the pier where approximately two hoists will be placed for the purpose of getting their product to market in a safe and timely manner.

In Yarmouth on Sept. 4, 2019, Sen. Susan Collins takes turns at the podium with U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao as they explain how $61 million in federal money will be used to repair eight bridges across Maine.

“The Administration is targeting BUILD Transportation grants to repair, rebuild, and revitalize significant infrastructure projects across the country,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.