Lobster prices sky high due to heavy demand, slower season

PORTLAND, Maine — Prices for Maine’s most beloved export are much higher than typical right now because of high demand and the possibility that fishermen are having a slower season.
Maine lobsters usually become less expensive over the course of the summer because of the increase in catch-off of the state’s coast.
But this year, wholesale prices that typically fall to the $8 or $9 per pound range during the summer never fell below $10.50.
Consumers are paying in the $15 per pound range now. That's about a third more than a year ago, and twice the price from some previous summers and early falls.