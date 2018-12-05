WESTBROOK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — If Maine had its own Silicon Valley, Idexx Laboratories might be the center of it. From a small start on the Portland waterfront more than 25 years ago, the company has grown to a campus of 3,000 workers in Westbrook.

Idexx broke ground Friday for another addition to that complex: a 135,000-square-foot building that will accommodate 600 more workers.

"I think it's a combination of the incredible innovative spirit of Idexx and our incredible employees, and the fact people around the world love their pets," said CEO John Ayers.

Idexx develops and manufactures medical diagnostic test materials used by veterinarians around the world. The company began with a heartworm test, and now makes a wide range of diagnostic test kits.

It also makes materials for testing water quality. The Westbrook campus is the corporate headquarters, as well as a center for R&D and manufacturing, but Idexx has facilities in other parts of the country, and in more than a dozen other nations. The company says it has 8,000 employees worldwide.

That kind of success won praise Friday from two of Maine’s top political leaders.

Gov. Paul LePage said Idexx is creating jobs that will help rebuild Maine’s shrinking workforce.

"And by building these wonderful facilities and laboratories," Gov. LePage said, "and [with] all the jobs that are created, we are attracting younger people from across the country to come to Maine. And that is the future of Maine."

Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon said the company is an "iconic Maine brand" and an inspiration to other business startups.

"We need that so much because it is what inspires the rest of the people who are out building those [dreams] and the people thinking, 'can I stay here, and make my home here in Maine?' — they look at Idexx and say 'yes I can,'" Speaker Gideon said.

The expansion was helped by the Maine Legislature and governor last year when they passed a law to provide a tax incentive for companies to locate or expand corporate headquarters in Maine. Idexx was the prime reason for that law.

Ayers thanked Gideon and LePage for the state support.

LePage said Idexx has become important to Maine, not just for its own jobs but also because it has helped Maine make contacts in other countries, which have helped attract jobs to the state.

The new building will house work and meeting spaces as well as demonstration labs for a visitors center. Asked if he expected to be able to find enough additional workers, given southern Maine’s worker shortage, Ayers said people asked the same question when the company opened a previous building in 2014, and now it is "bursting at the seams."

