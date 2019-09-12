PORTLAND, Maine — Here's how you can protect yourself or your business from counterfeit money.

Know the key things to look for in authentic bills. Since 2013, $100 bills have been made with a watermark of Benjamin Franklin's face, a blue 3D thread, and other features.

For more key features to look for, visit the Federal Reserve's U.S. Currency Education Program website.

Also, know common features of counterfeit bills, such as the paper usually being thicker than a normal bill.

If you believe someone is trying to pass you a phony bill, the Better Business Bureau advises to call authorities.

BBB spokesperson Paula Fleming says, "If a business employee feels as though they're receiving a counterfeit bill, make sure they are safe because you don't know who is on the other end of things, then call police."

Fleming says business owners and employees are responsible for educating themselves about counterfeit money. "Arming yourself with knowledge whether you're a consumer around the holidays or a business is really important and typically only takes a few minutes to do."

If you believe you've received a counterfeit bill, contact your local police department or nearest U.S. Secret Service field office.

There have been several recent reports of counterfeit money being used in Maine.

Police say a group of three people used $3,500 of counterfeit money at Home Depot in Augusta on Saturday, December 7.

