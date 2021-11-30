How to donate safely on Giving Tuesday

According to the BBB, a responsible charity will include the following facts on its website: its mission, measurable goals, and description of achievements.

MAINE, USA — On this Giving Tuesday, people are reaching into their hearts and wallets to support nonprofit organizations, of which Maine has more than 8,500.

"This is a significant day for nonprofit organizations across the world. It has really turned into a global donation movement," Kelly McCormack of the Maine Association of Nonprofits told NEWS CENTER Maine.

McCormack said nonprofit organizations typically see a boost in support during the holiday season.

"The end of the year is when people are feeling extra generous. They may have extra spending money or time on their hands to donate," McCormack said.

That said, bad actors or scammers could take advantage of that generous spirit.

"You want to be charitable and philanthropic, but be vigilant," Maine Sen. Angus King said. King is the co-chair of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

He said scammers will attempt to tug at "heartstrings" to get your money.

"They look for seniors who tend to be philanthropic, good-hearted, and looking to help," he said.

King suggests picking a reputable local charity with which you're familiar. He said he and his wife donate locally to groups they know will help Mainers directly.

"We know two things: we know who the people are, and we know it will go directly to help the people in Maine and not cover the overheard of some major national organization in a large city," King said.

According to the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance, a responsible charity will include the following facts on its website: its mission and programs, measurable goals, and concrete criteria that describe its achievements.