BRUNSWICK, Maine — The city of Brunswick is getting its second Hannaford supermarket.

On Thursday, Jan. 17, the Maine-based supermarket chain announced they have plans to build their 64th supermarket in the Cooks Corner in Brunswick.

Construction is expected to start this summer, pending permit approval.

The new store will be approximately three miles from the already existing Hannaford in Brunswick at 35 Elm Street.

Hannaford says the new location will add about 150 full and part-time employees.

The new 50,000 square foot store will have a drive-thru pharmacy and patrons will be able to shop online and pick up orders at the store with Hannaford To Go program.

The Staples store that is in Cooks Corner will be relocated within the Mall to make way for the new store.