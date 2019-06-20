If you live in Maine, odds are you know where the nearest 'Hanna-fuhds' is, but now the supermarket chain can add to its repertoire number one employer in Maine.

Forbes magazine came out with its first-ever ranking of "America's Best Employers by State" after they partnered with Statista and surveyed 80,000 employees. Founded in 1883, Hannaford now has 27,000 employees, about 10,000 in Maine and more than 180 locations throughout Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont with their headquarters in Scarborough.

Forbes list for top employers in Maine includes:

Hannaford - 27,000 employees IDEXX Laboratories - 8,377 employees TJX Companies - 235,000 employees General Dynamics - 105,600 Dollar Tree - 182,100 United States Dept. of Defense Walmart - 2,200,000 employees TD Bank - 26,000 employees

Hannaford also ranked fifth among New Hampshire's best employers in the magazine. Hannaford was one of only 313 companies in the nation to earn the top rating in more than one state.